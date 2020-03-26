Massive Traffic jam amid lockdown in Andhra's Krishna

Massive traffic jam was witnessed at Garikapadu check post after vehicles going towards Vijayawada from Hyderabad were stopped here.

The motorists produced permission letters from Telangana police but Andhra Pradesh did not entertain any such letters.

Chief Ministers of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have announced a complete lockdown in their respective states. (ANI)

