Massive Traffic jam amid lockdown in Andhra's Krishna
Massive traffic jam was witnessed at Garikapadu check post after vehicles going towards Vijayawada from Hyderabad were stopped here.
Massive traffic jam was witnessed at Garikapadu check post after vehicles going towards Vijayawada from Hyderabad were stopped here.
The motorists produced permission letters from Telangana police but Andhra Pradesh did not entertain any such letters.
Chief Ministers of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have announced a complete lockdown in their respective states. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Andhra
- Telangana
- Hyderabad
- Vijayawada
ALSO READ
Excise raids conducted in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, country-made liquor seized
TDP trying to disrupt law and order ahead of local body polls, alleges Andhra minister
COVID-19: Andhra to increase the number of testing facilities
Andhra Police seizes Rs 4.5 lakh, gold
TDP leader Varla Ramaiah files nomination for RS polls from Andhra Pradesh