Srinagar confirms first COVID-19 death

Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar reported its first COVID-19 death on Thursday after a 65-year-old man succumbed to the disease, an official said.

  Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir)
  Updated: 26-03-2020 10:21 IST
  Created: 26-03-2020 10:21 IST
Rohit Kansal, Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary of Planning Commission (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar reported its first COVID-19 death on Thursday after a 65-year-old man succumbed to the disease, an official said. The deceased was a native of Hyderpora in Srinagar.

"Sad News : First death due to Coronavirus - 65 years old Male from Hyderpora Srinagar," tweeted Rohit Kansal, Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary (Planning Commission). Kansal informed that four of the deceased's contact were also tested positive for coronavirus.

"Four of his contacts also tested positive yesyerday (Wednesday)," he said. Stressing on social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread, the officer said: "It is still not too late. Help Break The Chain. Stay indoors. Self declare. Report travel history or any symptoms."

According to the Health Ministry website, there are seven cases of the disease in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

