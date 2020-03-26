Delhi's Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir remains closed till further notice

Despite the celebration of 'Chaitra Navratri', the Shree Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir in Chhatarpur remained closed on Thursday with the national capital under a complete lockdown in order to curtail the spread of Coronavirus. The police placed barricades in front of the entry gates of the temple with a notice stating that the temple would be closed till further notice.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country beginning Tuesday midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. According to the Health Ministry, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India reached 606, including 43 foreign nationals. (ANI)

