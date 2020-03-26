Retail sales suspended at Mangaluru central market

In view of the heavy rush of people witnessed in the busy central market here to purchase groceries in the last two days, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has decided to suspend retail sales inside the market. Taking into account the surge of coronavirus cases in neighbouring district of Kasaragod, public will not be allowed inside the market from Thursday, an official release said.

However, proper arrangements have been made for the public to buy from nearby grocery shops from 6 am till 12 noon, it said. The district administration has said that strict social distancing has to be ensured by the vendors and the public also are directed to adhere to regulations.

BJP state president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel had Wednesday said he was discussing with officials a scheme to distribute essential items at the doorsteps of the public to avoid overcrowding in the market. Meanwhile, the city corporation, in association with the fire force department launched a second disinfectant spraying machine in the city on Wednesday.

The new machine also has fire service equipment. The first disinfectant spraying machine was launched on April 23.

