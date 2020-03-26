Pakistani troops shell forward areas along IB in J-K's Kathua

Pakistani troops fired at and shelled forward areas along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district in violation of the ceasefire, officials said on Thursday. Pakistan Rangers opened fire and engaged in mortar shelling in Pansar, Manyari and Chak Changa areas in the Hiranagar sector.

The violation of the ceasefire began late Wednesday night and continued intermittently till Thursday morning, they said. Border Security Force (BSF) troops guarding the border retaliated effectively, leading to brief exchanges of fire, they said.

