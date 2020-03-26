Left Menu
Maha: Anxious homecoming for patients cured of COVID-19

  Updated: 26-03-2020 13:22 IST
  • Created: 26-03-2020 13:22 IST
It was an anxious homecoming for an elderly couple from Mumbai, who was recently discharged after being cured of COVID-19 infection. The senior citizens from the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar had tested positive for coronavirus, following their return from a trip abroad.

The couple was worried about how neighbours and others in the locality would treat them on their return, but their fears were put to rest soon enough. "We were treated well. Everyone enquired about our wellbeing, while maintaining a safe distance," the couple said.

BMC officials had already sanitised the house before they entered the premises. "People in the society even offered us food and help for the next 14 days, as we have to remain under home quarantine," they said.

Meanwhile, a brother-sister duo, who was discharged on Tuesday, also had a similar experience. The duo, who had a history of foreign travel, tested positive for coronavirus a couple of weeks ago.

"We were constantly using our phones for latest updates on the pandemic. We were worried about our neighbours' reaction and scared that we may be ostracised," the woman said. It was a big relief when people waved and seemed genuinely happy, she said.

Maharashtra has so far recorded 124 positive cases of COVID-19, of which 15 have been cured and four have died of the infection..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

