Three more test positive for coronavirus in Noida

Three more persons -- a husband-wife duo and a young woman -- tested positive for coronavirus here, officials said on Thursday, taking the tally of identified COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar to 14. One of the 14 persons has been treated and discharged, Health Department officials said.

"Those who have tested positive on Thursday include a married couple, both in their 30s, from Sector 150 and a 21-year-old woman from Sector 137. All three have been admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Science (GIMS) in Greater Noida," a senior official told PTI. The 21-year-old woman is the daughter of a couple who had tested positive on March 24, the official said, adding her father was in touch with a UK-based colleague who had visited him here.

Regarding the couple from Sector 150, the official said that the husband was in touch with the same UK-based person. They all worked in the same firm, the official added.

The district administration has temporarily sealed their residential societies for a period of 48 hours during which sanitisation work would be carried out and no entry into or exit from the societies would be allowed except for emergencies, District Magistrate B N Singh said. The administration has also temporarily sealed premises of a luxury hotel in Sector 135 where the British man had stayed and asked all visitors to stay indoors while sanitisation work was being done, he stated in an order..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.