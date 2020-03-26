Left Menu
Coronavirus: Gujarat reports third death

  • Ahmedabad
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 14:40 IST
  • Created: 26-03-2020 14:40 IST
The death toll due to coronavirus reached three in Gujarat after a 70-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Bhavnagar district early Thursday morning, a senior health official said. Three coronavirus cases were reported from the state in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 43, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi told reporters in Gandhinagar.

Giving details about the man who died in Bhavnagar, she said, "He travelled to Delhi recently. He was admitted to hospital on March 24 and died this morning. His test report was positive for coronavirus. He was also suffering from a heart disease, diabetes and hypertension." Earlier, one death each was reported from Ahmedabad and Surat, she said. Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 43 with four more positive cases reported in the state during the last 24 hours.

These cases include one each in Ahmedabad, Surat, Bhavnagar (of the man who died on Thursday) and Gandhinagar, the official said. Of these 43 cases, the highest 15 were reported in Ahmedabad, followed by Vadodara-eight Gandhinagar and Surat- seven each, Rajkot-four, Kutch and Bhavnagar-one each.

So far, 19,567 people are under the 14-day home quarantine, the official said. As many as 147 people have been booked for breaking quarantine rules, she said.

The Election Commission has allowed the usage of indelible ink for stamping 'home quarantined' on the hands of suspected persons, the official added..

