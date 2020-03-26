Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: FM Sitharaman announces Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package for poor

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a relief package for the poor and migrant workers amid a 21-day countrywide lockdown to mitigate the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 15:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 15:09 IST
Coronavirus: FM Sitharaman announces Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package for poor
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Thursday. Image Credit: ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a relief package for the poor and migrant workers amid a 21-day countrywide lockdown to mitigate the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Besides, she also announced an insurance cover worth Rs 50 lakh per person for sanitation workers, ASHA workers, doctors, nurses and paramedics who are on the frontlines of the corona battle.

For 80 crore poor -- or two-third of the population -- over and above 5 kg of rice or wheat that is already given, another 5 kg per person will be given free through the Public Distribution System. Besides, one kg of preferred and region-specific choice of a pulse will also be given, said Sitharaman. "The government will ensure that no person remains without food in this period of lockdown," she said while unveiling features of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Scheme.

The farmers will get the first installment of Rs 2,000 in the first week of April. About 8.69 crore farmers will get immediate benefit out of it. Under the MNREGA scheme, the wage rate has been increased from Rs 182 to Rs 202, amounting to an increase of Rs 2000 per worker. This will benefit 5 crore people.

For old age pensioners and widows, an additional ex-gratia amount of Rs 1,000 for the next three months available in two installments. It will benefit 3 crore widows and senior citizens. For women Jan Dhan account holders, a one-time ex-gratia of Rs 500 per month will be given for the next three months. This will benefit 20 crore women.

For the beneficiaries of Women Ujwala Scheme, free cylinders will be given to 8.3 crore BPL families for three months. Under the Deen Dayal National Livelihood Mission, women self-help groups (SHGs) will be provided collateral-free loans up to Rs 20 lakh from Rs 10 lakh earlier. This will impact 7 crore holders through 63 lakh SHGs.

For the organised sector, the government will pay provident fund contribution of both the employer and the employee put together at 24 per cent for the next three months. This is for those establishments with up to 100 employees and 90 per cent of them earning less than Rs 15,000 per month. The EPFO regulation will be amended so that workers can draw up to 75 per cent of the amount for their contingency expenditure. This will benefit 4.8 crore workers.

For 3.5 crore construction workers, state governments have been directed to use the welfare fund for building and construction labourers which has about Rs 31,000 crore to help those who are facing economic disruption because of the lockdown. State governments have also been asked to utilise funds available under the district mineral fund for testing activities, medical screening, providing health attention needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Doctor couple among three to test positive for coronavirus in T''gana, total rises to 44

Tgana, the total rises to 44 Hyderabad, Mar 26 PTI A doctor couple is among the three persons who tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 44. According to a media bulletin on COV...

Libya battles escalate as coronavirus arrives in country

Battles erupted around Tripoli on Wednesday following intensified bombardment of the Libyan capital, defying international pleas for a truce to tackle the coronavirus after the first case was confirmed in the country.The internationally rec...

Kazakhstan says foils Islamic State bomb attack

Kazakhstans National Security Committee has detained a man suspected of planning a bomb attack in the capital, Nur-Sultan, on behalf of Islamic State, the security body said on Thursday.The man had an improvised explosive device, it said in...

Drugmakers Mylan, Pfizer delay merger due to coronavirus outbreak

Drugmaker Mylan NVs merger with Pfizer Incs off-patent branded drug unit, Upjohn, would now close in the second half of 2020 due to the delays surrounding coronavirus, the companies said on Thursday.The deal was previously expected to close...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020