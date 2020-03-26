J&K: Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Uri

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir by resorting to unprovoked firing, officials said on Thursday. The Pakistani troops fired small arms and mortar shells towards Indian positions in Hajipeer area of the Uri sector in Baramulla district, the officials said.

They said the Indian Army gave a befitting reply to the unprovoked aggression and retaliated in adequate measure. There was no loss of life or property reported so far, the officials added. PTI MIJ RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

