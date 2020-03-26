Nagpur reports one more COVID-19 patient; tally reaches 5

Nagpur, Mar 26 (PTI)One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Thursday, an official said. With this, the number of COVID-19 cases in the district has gone up to five.

A man admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) on Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus, a senior government official said. He recently travelled to Delhi and returned to Nagpur by train on March 18, the official said.

Meanwhile, out of the other four COVID-19 patients in Nagpur, one was discharged from IGGMCH on Thursday after his fresh test reports came out negative, he added..

