Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: No additional charges on online payment of electricity bills in UP

The consumers won't have to pay additional charges on the online payment of electricity bills, informed the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 17:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 17:56 IST
COVID-19: No additional charges on online payment of electricity bills in UP
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The consumers won't have to pay additional charges on the online payment of electricity bills, informed the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) on Thursday. Now, these additional charges levied by the bank will be paid by the UPPCL. And the consumers can call on 1912, in case of any inconvenience.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 649, including 593 active cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Till now, 42 have been cured or discharged and 13 deaths have taken place. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi king urges coordinated G20 response to coronavirus crisis

Saudi Arabias King Salman on Thursday urged G20 leaders to take effective and coordinated action to combat the global crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, amid forecasts of a deep economic recession. US President Donald Trump and R...

Slovakia's new government to sharply ramp up coronavirus testing

Slovakia aims to sharply increase daily coronavirus testing in the next few weeks by bringing bringing in laboratories as the new government seeks to put a clamp on the coronavirus outbreak. Prime Minister Igor Matovic, whose team took offi...

Coronavirus lockdown: Shops selling essentials will remain open 24X7 in Delhi

The Delhi government will allow shops selling essential items such as groceries and vegetables to operate round the clock to ease rush of people during the 21-day lockdown imposed to combat coronavirus, Lt Governor Anil Baijal said on Thurs...

Maha: Shops selling essential items can remain open 24 hours

Shops selling essential commoditieswill be allowed to stay open 24 hours of the day in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced on Thursday evening. The decision was taken to prevent crowding at shops and marketplaces amid the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020