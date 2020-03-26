Left Menu
Pregnant woman, on way to hospital, rescued by Kolkata Police

  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 18:48 IST
  • Created: 26-03-2020 18:48 IST
A pregnant woman, on the way to a hospital along with her family members, was rescued by police after her car broke down midway around midnight, officials said on Thursday. Itisha Das, a resident of the Pragati Maidan area, was on the way to the hospital with her husband as labour pain started. Their car broke down near the GK Road-Christopher Road cross around 12.05 am, said a senior officer of the Kolkata Police.

Unable to find a taxi or any other vehicle due to the lockdown, her husband Subhas Das approached officials at the nearby police kiosk. "The on-duty constable informed senior officers at the Tangra police station and a vehicle was arranged and the expecting mother was taken to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the officer said.

Thanking the officials, Das said his wife was doing fine at the hospital. Firstly, it was quite late and also because of the lockdown we were not getting any vehicle after our car broke down. We thank the police for helping us in such an emergency.

Im truly grateful to them, he said..

