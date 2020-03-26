Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid border incidents, AP CM asks people to "stay where you

  • PTI
  • |
  • Amaravati
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 19:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 19:41 IST
Amid border incidents, AP CM asks people to "stay where you

are" Amaravati, Mar 26 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday appealed to people to "stay where you are" till April 14 as it was the only way to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, which he said happens once in a century. "We can win (over coronavirus) only through self- discipline. If we are negligent, we will be paying a heavy price," he said in a televised address to the people.

His appeal came in the backdrop of the incidents on the AP-Telangana borders since Wednesday evening, where hundreds of people, who set off from neighbouring Telangana capital Hyderabad to their native districts in Andhra pradesh are stranded in view of the sealing of the borders. People could not be allowed to cross the borders in view of the lockdown. "It's a nation-wide rule," he pointed out.

"Our people are trying to come into our state but the situation is such that we can't invite them with a smile. Diseases like corona happen may be once in 100 yearswhich we can't hope to see even once in a generation. So, we need to take some tough decisions," the Chief Minister noted.

He said the incidents (on the borders) since last evening were "heart-wrenching". "But, if we do not take tough decisions at the right time, it will be too late. If we don't confine to our houses, we can't contain the disease." 'Contact tracing' could prove extremely difficult if people were allowed to cross the borders and go home. "If you are allowed, you could be a danger to your own family. It is inevitable that they have to be kept in quarantine for 14 days," he said.

The Chief Minister said about 150 people were permitted into the state at Markapuram, Addanki and Kandukuru (all in Prakasam district) as they returned from Hyderabad. Another 44 were taken in at Garikapadu and shifted to a quarantine facility.

"I spoke to (Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) KCR garu and he responded positively. He assured to take care of food and shelter of all people (from AP) in Hyderabad," Jagan added. He requested people not to undertake inter-state or intra-state travel and "stay where you are" and not to resort to panic buying or hoarding of stocks as essential commodities were available across the state in adequate quantities.

Stating that 10 positive cases of coronavirus had been registered in AP so far, the Chief Minister said only through self-discipline could it be ensured that the cases did not rise. "If we leave it, don't know where we go. So, self- discipline is the key. The government is taking all steps to tackle the situation," he said.

All the 27,819 persons who returned to AP from various countries in recent days were traced through a survey and kept under surveillance. Four critical care hospitals have been opened in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Nellore and Tirupati with 2,500 beds and 475 ICU beds with ventilators.

For 'stable patients', 200-bedded hospitals have been readied in each district while another 100-bedded hospital facility was readied in each Assembly constituency for quarantine. The Chief Minister said 213 additional ventilators were also kept ready in government hospitals.

A central helpline 1902 has been opened to address people's concerns related to non-medical needs (supply of essential items, etc.) during the lockdown period. Principal Secretary M T Krishna Babu would head the state control room to redress people's grievances.

Control rooms were also opened in each district and the respective ministers would coordinate with the Collectors to address people's problems..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Bank advances rise 6.11 pc, deposits expand by 9.09 pc in 1st fortnight

Bank credit and deposits grew by 6.11 per cent and 9.09 per cent respectively in the fortnight ended March 13, according to the latest Reserve Bank data. Bank advances stood at Rs 101.40 lakh crore in the period under review against Rs 95.5...

U.S. delays enforcing tougher ID requirements until October 2021

The U.S. Homeland Security Department DHS on Wednesday said it would delay enforcement of rules requiring Americans to get new identification cards in order to board airplanes or enter a federal building by another 12 month.The department s...

U.S. announces reward up to $15 mln for Venezuela's Maduro

The U.S. State Department on Thursday announced rewards for information leading to the arrest or conviction of various Venezuelan nationals, including President Nicolas Maduro who Washington aims to push out of power.The Department is offer...

Malpass says World Bank finalizing $160 bln coronavirus relief package

The World Banks board is finalizing a package of coronavirus relief valued at up to 160 billion over the next 15 months, the development lenders president, David Malpass said on Thursday.The goals are to shorten the time to recovery, create...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020