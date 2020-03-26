Left Menu
Development News Edition

Take stringent steps to ensure people stay at home: CM to dist

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 20:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 20:50 IST
Take stringent steps to ensure people stay at home: CM to dist

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday asked district administrations to take required stringent measures to ensure people remain at home and do not come out unnecessarily, to control the spread of COVID-19 virus. Asking officials to strictly enforce the lockdown, he told authorities to even consider arresting those who violate the order and come out unnecessarily.

Yediyurappa held a videoconferencing with Deputy Commissioners of all districts on measures taken to control the spread of COVID-19 and for implementation of the lockdown. Several senior ministers and top government officials took part in the video conferencing.

"The Chief Minister has clearly instructed the Home Department to enforce lockdown in Bengaluru and other parts of the state strictly," Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar told reporters after the meeting. Asked whether the Chief Minister has directed police to arrest people who violate the lockdown, he said, "there is no other way. We can't beat them, then how to do it? So some strong measures need to be taken for safety of the people." Yediyurappa asked the officials to completely restrict unnecessary movement of people and ensure that those involved in suppling essential services don't face any hurdles.

He also directed them to ensure that banks and financial institutions postpone the payment of installments of loan, and also see to it that all essential agricultural equipment, fertilizers and pesticides are made available to farmers. Asking officials to ensure that private clinics across the state function, Yediyurappa said all essential items should be made available to people near their houses.

"This will not only help people buy necessary items near their houses, but will also benefit small traders and it will also curtail people from going to markets and city centres," He said steps should be taken against sale of essential supplies at high cost measures should taken against selling essential supplies at high cost by misusing the opportunity. The Chief Minister said adequate funds are available in the PD accounts of all District Deputy Commissioners and asked them to use those funds adequately.

He asked officials to ensure that doctors, paramedics, health practitioners and also civic workers, among others in the front line of fight against COVID-19 don't face any problems and get all safety equipment..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Left jobless by lockdown, workers on long march home

A group of young men was forced by police to hop like frogs on a Badaun road for violating lockdown orders, the punishment reflecting the tough time migrant labourers face as measures to fight coronavirus leave them jobless. The three or fo...

Five more test positive for coronavirus in Guj, total 44

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat increased to 44 on Thursday as five new cases came to light, officials said. Three persons have died due to the highly contagious disease until now, they said.From 39 cases on Wednesday,the number ...

UK pledges 210 million pounds to global push for coronavirus vaccine

Britain pledged on Thursday to contribute 210 million pounds 253 million to the international coalition to find a vaccine against coronavirus following a virtual summit of G20 leaders.My call to every G20 country and to governments around t...

UAE orders overnight curfew for deep clean, Gulf coronavirus cases rise

The United Arab Emirates will impose overnight curfews as a temporary measure this weekend when it will carry out a nationwide disinfection campaign starting Thursday to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. The regional business hub, whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020