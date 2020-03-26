Left Menu
39 people arrested for defying lockdown orders: Noida police

Action was taken against 1,465 people, including 39 arrests, in Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Thursday for defying restrictions imposed to check the spread of the coronavirus, police said, as three more COVID-19 positive cases were reported here. Gautam Buddh Nagar, bordering Delhi, has so far recorded 14 positive cases of COVID-19, the highest for any district in Uttar Pradesh, according to the health department.

"A total of 391 samples have been sent for COVID-19 test so far of which 14 have tested positive, 303 negative and result for 75 is awaited," it said, adding that 1,787 people are currently under surveillance across Noida and Greater Noida. Also, 137 people were quarantined – 36 of them at a Gautam Buddh University hostel and rest in special isolation facilities at hospitals in Noida and Greater Noida, the department said.

The district police said it registered 431 FIRs under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) against those who defied curbs imposed under CrPC section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, during the day. “Action was taken against 1,465 people and 39 of them have been arrested. A total 17,570 vehicles were checked across 112 checking points in the district, challans issued to 3,133 and 298 seized,” the police said in a statement.

Police said Rs 76,200 was collected in penalties, while 1,153 vehicles with emergency cases were allowed passage. Officials said people can dial 807662361, 6396776904 (Health Department) and 0120-2569901 (Noida administration) round the clock to get their queries related to COVID-19 answered..

