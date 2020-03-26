2G mobile internet services extended till April 3 in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday ordered the continuance of 2G mobile data services in the union territory till April 3 even as there has been a growing demand for restoration of high-speed 4G internet in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Principal Secretary, Home Department, Shaleen Kabra said the internet speed on mobile phones will be restricted to 2G only.

Postpaid sim card holders shall be provided with access to the internet. However, such access shall not be made available on prepaid sim cards unless verified as per the norms applicable for postpaid connections, an order issued by the home department said. Fixed line internet connectivity with mac-binding shall be available, it added.

The order said the directions shall be effective immediately and remain in force up to April 3. Several political parties including the National Conference, the CPI(M), the BJP and the Congress has batted strongly for restoration of 4G mobile internet services in Jammu and Kashmir to help people to deal with an unprecedented situation that has arisen in the wake of the coronavirus.

