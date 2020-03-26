COVID-19: JK govt calls for donations to their relief fund

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday called for donation to its relief fund to combat COVID-19

This appeal with account number and other details for seeking donations to the Jammu and Kashmir relief fund was made by the secretariat of Lieutenant governor G C Murmu

"The country is facing an unprecedented challenge with communities and economies everywhere affected by the growing COVID-19 pandemic," the appeal said. The world is coming together to combat the COVID-19 pandemic bringing governments and organisations from across industries and sectors, and individuals together to help respond to this global outbreak, it said. "Please support and donate towards J&K Relief Fund. The account details including Account number (0110010100000016) at Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Moving Secretariat, with IFSC code (JAKAOMOVING)," the appeal said.

