Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi police receive 1,700 calls on helpline; some callers said running out of essential commodities

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 22:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 22:10 IST
Delhi police receive 1,700 calls on helpline; some callers said running out of essential commodities

Delhi police received 1,700 calls on Thursday on their 24-hour helpline dedicated to addressing queries related to the 21-day lockdown and some of the callers complained to them that they were running out of essential commodities and sought passes to commute, officials said. They said a number of queries on the helpline — 011-23469526 — related to circulars, instructions and prohibitory orders issued by the police.

A total of 1,700 calls were received till 5 pm on the helpline, they said. Of the total calls, 200 were made by people residing outside Delhi and seeking passes to commute during the lockdown. Some callers said they did not have food supply while others said they did not have ration or money.

A senior police official said the complaints were forwarded to respective departments. Some in need of ration and food supply were put in touch with people who have offered to help those in distress, he said. Police have maintained a record of volunteers providing essential goods to those in need and the details of such callers were shared with them.

Several callers required medical assistance and they were assured that they are allowed to visit their doctor with their medical reports, the official said. About 150 calls were made by people who wanted to visit their family members, acquaintances and relatives residing elsewhere. They were educated by officers about the need to maintain social distancing.

There were also calls from people who wanted to attend cremation, the official added. The helpline is being supervised by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Licensing) Asif Mohd. Ali and his staff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Combating COVID-19: Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu to be used as medical supplies storage facility

Spanish football club Real Madrids Santiago Bernabeu will be used as a makeshift storage facility for strategic medical supplies in the battle against COVID-19 pandemic. The tally of total positive cases in Europe surged past 2,50,000 on Th...

Lives or the economy? Argentina's Fernandez says growth comes second amid virus spread

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said on Thursday that saving lives would take precedence over protecting the economy from the impact of coronavirus, which is likely to push the country deeper into recession this year.The center-left P...

Four more test positive in TL: total cases now 45

Eds adding details Hyderabad, Mar 26 PTI Four more people, including a a doctor couple, tested positive for COVID-19 in Telangana on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 45, even as the government initiated steps to contain s...

Academic programmes must run online: JNU V-C to faculty

Jawaharlal Nehru University vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Thursday urged the varsitys faculty members to engage with students through the online mode in the wake of the 21-day lockdown. In a letter to the deans and chairpersons of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020