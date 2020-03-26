Left Menu
Coronavirus: Media body asks PM to include scribes in govt's special insurance scheme

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 26-03-2020 22:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 22:24 IST
A body of accredited journalists has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include mediapersons in a special insurance scheme announced by the government in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. In a letter written to the Prime Minister's Office, the Press Association said journalists have also been contributing in the fight against the pandemic.

The government has announced that any health professional, who while treating COVID-19 patients, meets with some accident, will be compensated with an amount of Rs 50 lakh under the insurance scheme. All government health centres, wellness centres and hospitals of Centre as well as states will be covered under this scheme. "As you know mediapersons are also working during this unprecedented lockdown period fighting the epidemic. We are also thankful to you for taking note and appreciating contributions of mediapersons who are helping to spread vital information at pan India level,"it said in the letter.

The association said journalists all over the country have been exempted by the government from this lockdown and have been contributing their might to fight the epidemic along with health professionals.  "Hence, we request you to include mediapersons on duty also in this scheme," the letter said.  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus..

