Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt issues SOP for availability of essential goods during lockdown

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 22:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 22:49 IST
Govt issues SOP for availability of essential goods during lockdown

The Union Home Ministry on Thursday issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on availability of essential goods during the lockdown period and asked state governments to ensure smooth functioning of people involved and services. The ministry said there should be no interruptions in the services of small retail shops, large organised retail stores and e-commerce companies.

In the two-page SOP, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said essential commodities are available to people through small local retail shops, large organised retail stores and e-commerce companies. The SOP said in order to ensure smooth functioning of these three types of operators, it is important that constituents of the supply chain, are also allowed to operate.

These constituents include suppliers of essential goods, including restaurants supplying home delivery of cooked food items; and facilities for storage of such essential goods which, may be known as warehouse, godown etc. It also allowed movement of transporters, drivers, loaders etc. of essential goods from the place of manufacture to wholesalers or retailers.

The SOP said that such transportation may involve intra-city, inter-city in same state or union territory or inter-state movement of essential goods; and manufacturing units of essential goods including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates. The home secretary said THE purpose of the lockdown is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 epidemic by ensuring social distancing while maintaining supply of essential goods, including health infrastructure and home delivery of food.

He said several services were exempted from the lockdown that include ration shops, shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk products, meat and fish, animal fodder, seeds and pesticides and home delivery of these essential goods shall be encouraged. "It is also provided that delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce will remain operational," the letter said.

Bhalla said those enforcing authorities must note that these strict restrictions fundamentally relate to movement of people, but not to that of essential goods. "It is therefore, important that availability of essential goods is ensured to relieve the hardship faced by people during the period of lockdown" he said.

The SOP said all facilities in the supply chain of essential goods, whether involved in manufacturing, wholesale or retail of such goods through local stores, large brick and mortar stores or e-commerce companies should be allowed to operate, ensuring strict social distancing. All such facilities as registered with the state governments or union territories under the shops and establishment registration regime, which can be used to randomly verify the veracity of documents produced.

While warehousing facilities with wholesalers and retailers of essential goods might have non-essential goods, they should not be closed down for the fact that non-essential items are also stored. The SOP said the retail end of the supply chain shall operate only in essential goods as specified in the orders of the MHA.

They will provide an undertaking to this effect and also allow subsequent audit of their records with a view to ensure compliance. The employees or persons engaged in the supply chain shall be allowed to commute on the basis of certification issued by the local authorities concerned and these people shall carry a valid photo identity card.

In case of the unorganised sector, persons engaged in supply of essential goods may be allowed based on approval or authorisation issued by local authority. These commercial entities will ensure that they engage only bare minimum staff to supply essential goods only.

These facilities shall carry out regular health and sanitation check-up of employees engaged and will provide them with proper protective gear, the SOP said. The state governments shall open a 24x7 control room to register complaints or grievances and share these numbers widely, the SOP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Over 500 Germans stranded in India flown back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Relatively stable trend in rate at which coronavirus infection is increasing: Health ministry

There has been no solid evidence of community transmission of COVID-19 in India as yet and the infection appears to be relatively stabilising considering the rate at which it is increasing, the health ministry said on Thursday. At the same,...

IMF steering committee to consider doubling emergency pandemic aid

The International Monetary Funds steering committee on Friday will consider doubling 50 billion in emergency financing made available to help poor and middle-income countries deal with the coronavirus, a source familiar with the plans said ...

Coronavirus crisis to hit job market hard destroying more than 25 million jobs

The number of jobs lost around the world due to the coronavirus crisis could be far higher than the 25 million the International Labour Organization ILO estimated just a week ago, a senior ILO official said on Thursday.The United Nations ag...

DR Congo forces kill 10 rebels in restive east

Congolese troops killed 10 members of a rebel group accused of ethnic massacres in the restive east of the country and seriously wounded its commander, the military said on Thursday. The fighters belonged to a local militia called the CODEC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020