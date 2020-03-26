Left Menu
COVID-19: Task force to map of technologies to fund nearly market-ready solutions

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) on Thursday said it has set up a COVID-19 task force for mapping of technologies to fund nearly market-ready solutions in the area of diagnostics, testing, healthcare delivery solutions and equipment supplies. The task force will map technologies from research and development labs, academic institutions, start-ups, and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Some of these solutions are masks and other protective gear, sanitisers and affordable kits for screening for the coronavirus. Ventilators, oxygenators, data analytics for tracking, monitoring and controlling the spread of the virus through artificial intelligence are also being mapped.

The DST is a department under the Ministry of Science and Technology. The capacity mapping group consists of representatives from DST, Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). It also has representative from the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Startup India and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The task force will identify the most promising start-ups that are close to scale up their production in these areas.  “DST has set up a COVID 19 Task force for mapping of technologies from R&D labs, academic institutions, startups, and MSMEs to fund nearly market-ready solutions in the area of diagnostics, testing, health care delivery solutions, equipment supplies. "Some of these solutions include masks and other protective gear, sanitizers, affordable kits for screening, ventilators and oxygenators, data analytics for tracking, monitoring, and controlling the spread of outbreak through AI and IOT based solutions, to name a few,” a statement said.

Nodal officers of ministries and departments concerned have been requested to personally expedite the process of obtaining information on start-ups and other entities supported by them that have technology solutions for any important aspect of COVID-19. As part of the mechanisms being used for rapid development, manufacturing, and deployment of relevant technology options, DST has already invited two separate sets of proposals, one each under the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) and the Technology Development Board (TDB), to support scientific solutions and commercial manufacturing of both new and existing solutions.

