J-K Police stamping violators of lockdown in RS Pura
Ranbir Singh Pura police is putting stamps reading 'corona lockdown violator' on the hands of people in the city who are violating the lockdown imposed in the backdrop of coronavirus lockdown. Shabir Khan, SDPO, RS Pura said, "We are using a permanent ink that takes around 15 days to erase."
13 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Thursday. As many as 694 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported from the country, including 47 foreign nationals.
There have been 16 instances of death due to novel coronavirus in India.
