Forecast of thunderstorms in parts of Maharashtra

The Met department on Thursday predicted thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places over North Maharashtra, Marathwada and parts of western Maharashtra. The afternoon report issued by the IMD, Mumbai said the speed of gusty winds would be around 30-40 km per hour over these regions.

The prediction is for Pune, Kolhapur, Satara and Ahmednagar districts till March 30, while in other parts it is for next 48 hours starting from Friday morning. The belt from Dhule district in the north to Kolhapur in the south is likely to receive thunderstorms with lightning and hail at isolated places, the IMD predicted.

