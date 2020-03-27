Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 crisis: J'khand to give 2 months' ration in advance

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 00:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 00:26 IST
COVID-19 crisis: J'khand to give 2 months' ration in advance

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said his government has decided to provide two months ration in advance to the beneficiaries of the public distribution system, as the country entered the second day of the lockdown on Thursday to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Around 90 per cent of the families in the state will benefit from this decision, he said.

"Rest assured, your son or brother is continuously making efforts to help the people of Jharkhand," Soren said in a tweet on Wednesday. He also appealed to the people to abide by the 21-day lockdown order to prevent the spread of the disease.

Jharkhand has not reported any COVID-19 case so far. The state government had on Wednesday issued a rate- chart of essential items at the public distribution outlets, following reports that a few ration shops were charging higher prices for commodities and some others selling them in the black market, taking advantage of the lockdown.

The government had also assured people that it has sufficient food items in stock to last for several days. Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rai Mahimapat Ray said the administration has launched an app - VeggiGo - for people to place order for essential commodities.

He said the administration has also launched a home delivery service for essential goods. Meanwhile, Jharkhand Finance, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Rameshwar Oraon asked officials concerned to speed up distribution of new ration cards and start providing food grains at the prescribed subsidised rate of 1 rupee per kg.

Issuing a release here, Oraon also directed officials of his department to serve 'khichdi' under the existing 'Mukhya Mantri Daal-Bhat Yojana' across the state and ensure the needy come with their own utensils and carry food home to avoid crowding. Soren had earlier in the week said that 350 'khichri centres' would be opened in the state to serve the poor during the lockdown period.

The chief minister also thanked his Delhi counterpart, Arvind Kejriwal, for taking care of the meals of some migrant labourers hailing from Jharkhand. A total of 26 students from Telengana are in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district on a study tour, Soren said, adding, the group is absolutely safe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

Over 500 Germans stranded in India flown back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey could impose stay-at-home order if coronavirus outbreak worsens

Turkey could order the public to stay at home if coronavirus infections continue to spread, the government said on Thursday as it clamped down further on medical equipment leaving the country. The government announced such a measure for peo...

The G20 video call: In virus era, even summits are virtual

The face-to-face tension among foes was gone. So was the in-person camaraderie among allies. Gone were the impromptu and urgent bilats bilateral meetings between leaders to iron out a sticking point. Gone was the image of one leader leanin...

Pope donates 30 respirators to fight coronavirus

Pope Francis has donated 30 respirators to hospitals in areas hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the Vatican said on Thursday. A statement from the office of the papal Almoner, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, did not say where they would b...

INSIGHT-U.S. home healthcare industry warns of possible "collapse"

Home healthcare providers, the lifelines to 12 million vulnerable Americans, are scrambling to decide how to serve patients who show symptoms of coronavirus -- and how to ensure that the providers themselves neither catch nor spread it.A Te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020