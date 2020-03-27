Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation ropes in 28 stores for essential commodities delivery

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has roped in 28 stores, outlets to ensure the delivery of goods to people in the city amid lockdown. "At the stressful time of Corona scare, to ease the availability of essential commodities at the doorsteps of citizens and to ensure social distancing, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has roped in 28 stores/outlets like Reliance Fresh, Big Bazaar, Vishal Mega Mart and Aadhar Fresh to ensure delivery of goods," an official release said.

"BMC has provided the list of WhatsApp numbers of the contact persons of the respective nearby stores in different localities, the store will provide the service between 7 am to 11 pm from Friday," it said. In Uttarakhand, the government announced that the local markets which earlier remained open from 7 am to 10 am, will now remain open till 1 pm.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office said that the decision has been taken to avoid the rush for buying essential commodities. (ANI)

