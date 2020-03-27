RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to address media today

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will address the media at 10 am on Friday. The address by the RBI Governor comes a day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a press conference and announced a relief package for the poor and migrant workers amid a 21-day countrywide lockdown to mitigate the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Besides, she also announced an insurance cover worth Rs 50 lakh per person for sanitation workers, ASHA workers, doctors, nurses and paramedics who are on the frontlines of the corona battle. Under the MNREGA scheme, the wage rate has been increased from Rs 182 to Rs 202, amounting to an increase of Rs 2000 per worker. This will benefit 5 crore people.

For old age pensioners and widows, an additional ex-gratia amount of Rs 1,000 for the next three months available in two installments. It will benefit 3 crore widows and senior citizens. The Union Minister also said that the EPFO regulation will be amended so that workers can draw up to 75 percent of the amount for their contingency expenditure. This will benefit 4.8 crore workers. (ANI)

