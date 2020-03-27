Cases registered against 2 NRIs in Andhra for flouting home quarantine rules

Officials have registered cases against two NRIs in Krishna district for violating home quarantine rules. Cases were filed by Mylavaram police station Sub-Inspector Edward Rap.

The defaulters identified as Iluri Rajasekhar Reddy and L Viswanath Reddy were caught flouting the quatrantine rules after the village secretary, who was on an inspection, failed to find them in their houses. Both the men had returned to the country on March 14 from the US and were asked to stay indoors by the authorities as a precautinary measure amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

The Centre has enforced a complete nationwide lockdown so that citizens refrain from coming in contact with persons/surfaces infected with COVID-19 which was first reported in Wuhan, China, and soon spread across the globe. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the cases of infections are on a rise every day and as on March 27 at 8:00 am, there have been 633 confirmed cases in the country which includes 44 recoveries and 16 fatalities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.