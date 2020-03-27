India's tally of COVID-19 cases rises to 724

The number of cases tested positive for coronavirus rose to 724 on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. There has been 30 new cases reported in the country since Thursday night (8 pm).

The number of people who have been cured or discharged stands at 66 while there are 640 active COVID-19 patients in the county. 17 people have died from the disease while one case has migrated, as per the union health ministry.

Cases have been reported from 27 states/Union Territories. Maharashtra has reported one more death since Thursday night, taking the total death toll in the state to 4, the highest so far in the country. The state has 130 COVID-19 infected people.

Kerala has reported 19 fresh COVID-19 cases since Thursday and now the state's total tally of infected persons stands at 137, which is the highest in India. A total of 27,688 samples from 26798 individuals have been tested for SARS-CoV2 as on March 27, 9 a.m., the Indian Council of Medical Research said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

