Govt residential schools, hostels to be used as quarantine

  • PTI
  • Bengaluru
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 11:41 IST
  • Created: 27-03-2020 11:41 IST
In a preparatory measure to tackle any exigency in the backdrop of spread of coronavirus, the Karnataka government has asked district administrations to use as quarantine centres the residential schools and hostels that come the under Social Welfare department. "Wherever necessary, these residential schools and hostels can be converted as quarantine facility without any extra cost by the district administrations," Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol said in a statement.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka stood at 55, including two deaths and three discharged persons, as on Thursday. Karjol, who is also the Minister in-charge of Social Welfare department said, in view of holidays for educational institutions, there were no students staying in the residential schools and hostels and hence they can be used for quarantine purpose.

All the residential schools at hostels in districts and taluks are spacious and have all required facilities like rooms, kitchen, toilets, bathrooms, libraries among others, the Minister said adding most of them were located away from densely populated areas..

