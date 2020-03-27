Kerala to turn unused buildings, hostels to corona-care facilities

With the number of people put under home quarantine crossing the one lakh mark, Kerala government has speeded up the process of converting unused buildings and old hospitals into corona care centres across the state. The total number of people under quarantine in Kerala has reached 1,20,003 out of which 1,01,402 are in their own homes, while 601 are hospitalised.

A number of dysfunctional hospitals including PVS Hospital in Kochi have been taken over by respective district authorities, and will be used to treat those in need, if and when the situation warrants. About 716 hostels with 15,333 rooms across the state have also been identified for converting them into corona care centres if required. Emergency maintenance works are being carried out to make these rooms ready.

Speaking to ANI on the COVID-19 care centres, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that many buildings have been identified for the purpose. "A number of buildings have been identified and the process of converting them to corona care centres is on. This is done as a part of our futuristic planning. If the situation warrants, we are fully equipped to meet the demand," he said. At present, apart from government hospitals, there are 879 private hospitals in Kerala with 69,434 beds and 5,507 beds in ICUs to meet requirements.

Kerala so far has reported 137 confirmed cases of which 11 have recovered. On Thursday, the state reported 19 new COVID-19 cases of which nine are from Kannur District, three each from Kasargod and Malapurram Districts, two from Thrissur District, and one each from Idukki and Wayanad. As many as 5,342 samples were sent for testing on Thursday out of which 3,768 tests reported negative. (ANI)

