Left Menu
Development News Edition

Muslim clerics urge people to offer prayers from home

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 16:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 16:28 IST
Muslim clerics urge people to offer prayers from home

The Muslim clerics have appealed to people to pray at home and practice social distancing in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Shahi Imams of the two biggest mosques in Delhi -- Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid -- said the people are gradually coming to grips with the alarming situation.

Three gates of Jama Masjid were closed four-five days ago and restrictions were put in place to prevent mass gatherings, Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari said. "I have appealed to people to stay at home and offer namaz there instead of going to mosques. There is no other way. People who are making inquiries over phone are also being advised to offer prayers at home," he said.

Bukhari said only a handful of people were now offering daily prayers at the mosque as people were gradually realising the gravity of the situation. He said although Ramzan is not far, decisions will be taken keeping in mind the restrictions imposed in the national capital.

The All India Muslim Law Board has also advised people to offer 'Zuhur' at home instead of going to the mosques. "Due to #NovelCoronavirus pandemic, Muslims are recommended to offer Zuhur at home instead of praying Jumah at mosques. DON'T come out for congregational prayers and #StayAtHomeSaveLives. It is mandatory upon all to avoid causing harm to their fellow citizens. #NoJumahInMasjid," the board tweeted.

Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, the Shahi Imam of Fatehpuri Masjid at Chandni Chowk, said video messages were being prepared to create awareness about the prevention of the deadly disease. "We have appealed to the people to offer namaz at their homes and follow the advisories of the governments and doctors because the sooner coronavirus is checked, the earlier restrictions will be lifted," he said.

Only the staff of the Fatehpuri Masjid is currently offering prayers at the mosque and outsiders are being asked to pray at home. "This has been prescribed in our religion, so people can offer prayers at home. There is no other option," he said.

Ahmed said a special prayer for early recovery from the deadly disease was conducted at Fatehpuri mosque on Friday. The duration of 'Juma Namaz' has also been reduced to 12-15 minutes now, he said.

An official of the Delhi Waqf Board, which supervises the functioning of around 200 mosques in the city, said the imams and mutwallis have been told to prevent mass gatherings. He said a proper advisory was supposed be issued by the board, but it could not be done as its chairman Amanatullah Khan was removed from the post earlier this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Beirut international airport to remain closed until April 12

Lebanon will keep Beirut international airport closed for both private and commercial passenger flights until Apr. 12, the transport ministry said on Friday, extending a shutdown that began this month due to the coronavirus outbreak. The ai...

SC extends time for sale of unsold inventory of BS-IV vehicles barring Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court Friday allowed the sale of BS IV compliant vehicles for 10 days, barring in Delhi-NCR, after the ongoing countrywide lockdown is over the coronavirus pandemic is lifted. The apex court, which had earlier fixed the deadline...

U'khand CM releases Rs 50 lakh for stranded people

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday sanctioned Rs 50 lakh from the CM relief fund for the people from the state stranded in Delhi on way to their homes due to a nationwide lockdown. The amount has been handed over to ...

60 German tourists placed under quarantine: Gauteng Health

A group of 60 German tourists has been placed under quarantine after one of them tested positive for COVID-19, said the Gauteng Health Department on Friday.In a statement, the department said the group is now at a health facility in the pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020