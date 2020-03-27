Left Menu
Administration distributing food to daily wage earners in South Delhi amid lockdown

  New Delhi
  Updated: 27-03-2020 16:57 IST
Administration distributing food to daily wage earners in South Delhi amid lockdown
Brijmohan Mishra, DM, South Delhi. Image Credit: ANI

The South Delhi district administration is making arrangements for providing food to daily wage earners with the help of certain agencies in the backdrop of lockdown imposed in wake of COVID-19 outbreak, Brijmohan Mishra, DM, South Delhi said on Friday. "We have prepared the database for the requirement of food for daily wage earners. We have also roped in certain agencies to provide food packets. Yesterday, we distributed 9,500 food packets. We require 11,134 food packets daily for locations in South Delhi," Mishra told ANI.

"At 48 locations which include two locations in each ward, food packets are being kept in enough quantity, where people can come and food will be served to them. I assure all citizens of South Delhi that food and basic amenities will be provided to them," he added. Mishra further said that 1500 e-passes have been issued by the administration for the public.

"Till now, we have issued 1500 e-passes. 200 more e-passes will also be issued in the next few hours. I request to the public that these passes should be sparingly used, it should not be used as a matter of privilege," he said. "We are trying to make balanced food available to the people. We have a dietician who monitors the food menu and the community health doctor supervises food preparation for hygiene. Our hunger helpline number is 9818523225," he added.

36 positive cases of COVID-19 have been traced in Delhi including one foreign national. One death has also been caused due to the disease here, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. A total of 724 positive cases of COVID-19 have been found in India, including 47 foreign nationals.

While 17 persons have lost their lives due to this disease in the country. (ANI)

