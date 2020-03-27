Left Menu
COVID-19: MEIL donates Rs 5 crore to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana CMRF

Infrastructure company Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) has come forward to support the Government's efforts in fight against the coronavirus pandemic by making donations worth Rs 5 crore each to Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

  Amaravati/Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh/Telangana)
  Updated: 27-03-2020 16:59 IST
  Created: 27-03-2020 16:59 IST
Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (Photo/Official Website).

Infrastructure company Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) has come forward to support the Government's efforts in fight against the coronavirus pandemic by making donations worth Rs 5 crore each to Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He has also made contributions to Karnataka State and Odisha as well.

MEIL Managing Director PV Krishna Reddy met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday at his camp office in Tadepalli, Amaravati. He donated Rs 5 crore to CM Relief Fund. He handed over a cheque to YS Jagan. On Thursday, Krishna Reddy met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekahr Rao in Hyderabad and handed over a cheque of Rs 5 crores to KCR.

MEIL Karnataka Region Operations Head Sudhir Mohan handed over a cheque of Rs 2 crore to Karnataka CM Yeddyurappa. Meanwhile, MEIL Vice President Rangarajan handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. The company has announced that it will contribute donations to some more States too.(ANI)

