Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vistara announces compulsory leave without pay of up to 3 days for senior employees

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 18:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 18:24 IST
Vistara announces compulsory leave without pay of up to 3 days for senior employees

Vistara CEO Leslie Thng on Friday announced senior employees will be going on compulsory leave without pay of up to three days as a measure to further reduce the airline's cost amid the coronavirus lockdown. The compulsory no pay leave will affect around 1,200 employees in senior grades. The remaining 2,800 employees of the airline such as members of cabin crews and ground handling services will be unaffected.

"While we are doing all possible, including a recruitment freeze, we have to look at other means to further reduce our cost," Thng said in his email to employees, which has been accessed by PTI. "Therefore, for the period 1st Apr to 14th Apr 2020, all staff (except for staff in Level 1A and 1B) will be required to go on a few days of Compulsory No Pay Leave (CNPL) as follows: Staff in Level 4 and 5 to go on three days CNPL, Staff in Level 2 and 3 to go on two days CNPL, Staff in Level 1C to go on one day CNPL," he said.

Thng said the annual salary increment exercise for all eligible staff will be deferred from April to July 1 and an appropriate decision shall be taken then. "For staff in Level 2 and above, the annual pay-out for Variable Performance Pay (VPP) will be deferred to July 2020," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Former Union Minister Beni Prasad Verma dies; Samajwadi Party pays condolence

Former Union Minister Beni Prasad Verma passes away today. The demise of senior Samajwadi Party leader, Rajya Sabha MP former Union Minister Beni Prasad Verma is an irreparable loss. Condolences to the bereaved family said in a statement S...

Facebook launches Messenger Chatbot to share coronavirus info, counter fake news

Facebook has launched Messenger Chatbot to share information about coronavirus, as part of efforts to help people access authentic information about the pandemic, and counter fake news. Together with the Ministry of Health and MyGov, Facebo...

Irish intensive care units nearing capacity, PM says

Irelands intensive care units ICU will be at capacity within a few days given the rate of spread of coronavirus and the health service has plans in place to deal with the extra demand, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday. Ireland rep...

U.S. House takes up $2.2 trillion coronavirus bill, as Trump blasts holdout congressman

Armed with hand sanitizer and discouraged from using elevators, members of the U.S. House of Representatives convened on Friday to quickly pass a sweeping 2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill as President Donald Trump criticized a Republi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020