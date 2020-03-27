Stickers to be pasted on walls of house of those under quarantine

In a new initiative to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, stickers will be pasted on the walls of the homes of those under home quarantine in Thiruvananthapuram from Friday. State Minister Kadakampally Surendran said marking of the houses will help the health workers properly monitor those under quarantine, "The aim is to ensure proper isolation of patients through house marking. The homes of those who are on isolation will have stickers with special serial numbers. It will also mark the start and end dates of the observation period and the number of members in the house.

This will enable health workers to monitor and deliver The stickers will have a unique serial number which would help speed up the delivery of essential services, he said. Earlier in the day, Surendran said all the facilities in the call centers and psychological centers were functioning effectively.

"Community kitchens have started functioning from today. Many organizations have come forward to help the corporation in taking forward the community kitchen," he told reporters.

The Minister said the state government has taken steps to tackle hoarding by traders and closed down three shops in Thiruvananthapuram. Cases have also been registered against the shop owners, he said.

The Minister said those under quarantine would be given free provision kits from the nearest supermarket to their homes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.