COVID-19: Army distributes rations to migrants, daily wagers in Kashmir

The Army supplied free rations to daily wage earners and migrant labourers in Kashmir on Friday in the wake of the lockdown to combat the coronavirus threat, officials said. "Hundreds of people were benefitted and many more will be reached out to in the coming days," Army spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said.

He said Army personnel also distributed posters and leaflets containing various advisories and precautionary measures about the pandemic throughout the Kashmir valley. "These will help educate the masses and safeguard them from the possibility of inadvertently becoming carriers of the disease," the spokesperson said. These initiatives in such trying times by the Army will bring much required relief to the deprived as also safeguard the 'awaam' (people), he said.

"The endeavour is to reach out the population by all possible ways and means in the days to come," the spokesperson said..

