Govt approves additional Rs 5,751 cr to 8 states as calamity relief

  New Delhi
  Updated: 27-03-2020 19:07 IST
  Created: 27-03-2020 19:07 IST
Govt approves additional Rs 5,751 cr to 8 states as calamity relief

The Centre on Friday approved additional Rs 5,751.27 crore as aid to eight states hit by floods, landslides, cyclone and drought last year, the home ministry said

The eight states which will get the financial assistance are: Kerala, Maharashtra, Bihar, Nagaland, Odisha, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Karnataka

A high-level committee under the Chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah approved Rs 5,751.27 crore as additional central assistance to the eight states for floods, landslides, cyclone 'Bulbul', drought during 2019; and Karnataka for drought (rabi) of 2018-19, the statement said.

