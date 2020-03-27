Left Menu
Lockdown: Thorat tells Maha Cong workers to help the poor

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 19:41 IST
The Maharashtra Congress chief and state revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat asked the party's district committees to provide relief to the poor affected by the lockdown in force for the novel coronavirus outbreak. He told the committee heads to ensure medicines and foodgrains reach the poor.

"Our leader Rahul Gandhiji had asked the Central government to take measures on February 12 itself, but the Centre didn't take it seriously. And when the cases began to increase, the government woke up on March 24 and announced a countrywide lockdown," he said. While announcing the lockdown, the Centre did not take into account the difficulties that workers, labourers and daily wagers will go through, he said.

"We have to very active during this crisis and under the guidance of our leaders Sonia Gandhiji and Rahul Gandhiji we must support the common man in these difficult times," said Thorat. Distribution of rice, wheat, medicines and pulses should be done by the party without crowding while farmers also need to be contacted, he said.

"Many people working in shops and industries that have been shut are left in the lurch and do not even have the means to eat. These people should be helped by giving them essential supplies. "Each district Congress committee should start a helpline on which people can reach out for any help. Care should be taken that patients, especially pregnant women and the old, get medical help during the lockdown," he added.

