Kejriwal appeals to migrant workers to not leave city, says sufficient arrangements for them
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday appealed to migrant workers to not leave the national capital in the wake of the 21-day lockdown as the Delhi government has made sufficient arrangements for them. In a joint digital press conference with Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Kejriwal urged people belonging to states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Bengal, to return from the border.
He said the government has also set up ''hunger relief centres'' to serve free meals to the needy people in all districts. In the wake of the lockdown to the combat the coronavirus threat, thousands of migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states have started returning back to their home states.
Kejriwal said from Saturday the government will be serving lunch and dinner to nearly four lakh people at over 224 night shelters, 325 schools and other locations. The chief minister said pension of Rs 5,000 each has been transferred into the bank accounts of eight lakh beneficiaries under widow, differently-abled and elderly pension schemes, and Rs 5, 000 will further be transferred in the first week of April. So far, 39 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in the national capital, he said.
