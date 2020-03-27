Left Menu
COVID-19 positive cases rise to 18 in J-K, over 5,500 under surveillance

  • Updated: 27-03-2020 20:33 IST
With four more people testing positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, the total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 18 on Friday in the Union Territory, where over 5,500 people have been put under surveillance. In the last three days, one person has died and 11 people tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the daily media bulletin on novel coronavirus.

As many as 5,763 people, who came in contact with the suspected cases, have been put under surveillance, it said. A 65-year-old Maulvi from Hyderpora area of Srinagar city died on Thursday, becoming the first fatality in the UT due to COVID-19.

Of the 5,763 people, 3,136 have been kept under home quarantine, while 169 are in hospital quarantine, the bulletin said, adding that the rest of them have been sent to other government facilities. A total of 1,877 people are still under home surveillance, while 581 persons have completed their surveillance period, it said.

According to the bulletin, 423 samples were sent for testing, of which 400 reported negative. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has urged people to take the lockdown seriously and follow the instructions laid out by doctors to protect themselves from the deadly disease.

"People should call on COVID-19 helpline numbers and inform about their health condition along with any recent travel or contact history so that they can be provided correct medical advice and directed to the right health facility, if needed. This will also help to prevent possible spread of COVID-19," an advisory by the J-K administration said. In case of any emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24x7 at their door steps by calling on toll free number 108.

A toll-free national helpline number 1075 has been activated for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on novel coronavirus, the advisory added..

