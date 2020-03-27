Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 girls placed under home quarantine in Arunachal for sitting

  • PTI
  • |
  • Itanagar
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 20:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 20:44 IST
2 girls placed under home quarantine in Arunachal for sitting

The Tawang district administration in Arunachal Pradesh has placed two girls under home quarantine after they were found to have travelled in the same flight with a man from Mizoram, who tested positive for COVID-19, a senior government official said on Friday. The girls, both students, were seated next to the 50- year-old man on a New Delhi-Guwahati flight on March 16, he said.

"Their samples have been collected by officials in Tawang and sent to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Thursday evening," Health and Family Welfare Secretary P Parthiban said. The girls are under home quarantine in Tawang.

The elderly pastor, who recently returned from Amsterdam, tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram on Tueday, making it the second case of the disease in the northeast. Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Police registered 20 FIRs and detained 133 people in the last 24 hours for violating lockdown rules.

Police also imposed fine on people to the tune of Rs 1,68,700 during the period, DGP R P Upadhyaya said here. "We have set up a dedicated 24-hour control room in the state capital for the 21-day lockdown phase," he said.

The DGP added that all the district SPs have been asked to strictly enforce the lockdown, particularly at the 38 permanent and 50 temporary check posts spread across the state. Essential services like groceries, vegetable markets and medicine shops are allowed to remain open, he said.

In another development, employees under the aegis of Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) on Friday said they will contribute a day's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to assist the state government in its effort to contain the coronavirus pandemic, a release said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

12 UP labourers stranded in Punjab amid lockdown seek help to reach home

Papa, please come home soon, two-year-old daughter of tile mason Tinku Singh, who is suck in Punjabs Rupnagar district amid the country-wide lockdown, tells him on every call. Singh 27 hails from Agra and recently took a contract job in ...

Heavy rains lash J&K, day temperature dips

Heavy rains lashed Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, bringing the day temperature drastically down in the Union Territory. The temperatures were down by up to six notches in Srinagar and 10 in Jammu. Heavy rains in Jammu city resulted in water...

Coronavirus: Samples of 5 sent for testing in Nashik

The samples of five people have been sent for coronavirus testing in Nashik on Friday, health officials said. Four of them were admitted in Nashik Municipal Corporations NMC Zakir Husain Hospital and one in Malegaon General Hospital on Thur...

5 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in WB

Five more positive COVID-19 cases have been reported from West Bengal on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 15. In a press release, the state Health and Family Welfare Department said that a total 81,093 travelers or p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020