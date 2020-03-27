Left Menu
Development News Edition

Army distributes ration among daily wagers, migrant workers

Living up to the expectations of being a 'Humsaya' and in its continuous efforts to help and assist the people in their times of need, the Indian Army distributed ration among the daily wagers, migrant workers and the needy, according to a statement.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 20:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 20:50 IST
Army distributes ration among daily wagers, migrant workers
Indian Army distributed ration among daily wage earner, migrant workers. Image Credit: ANI

Living up to the expectations of being a 'Humsaya' and in its continuous efforts to help and assist the people in their times of need, the Indian Army distributed ration among the daily wagers, migrant workers and the needy, according to a statement. Considering the lockdown announced by the government to prevent the spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), the Army came forth to help the disadvantaged sustain the lockdown with minimum problems.

"This initiative is being undertaken throughout the Valley at the grassroots level to ensure the well being of the Awaam. Hundreds of persons were benefitted, and many more will be reached out to in the coming days," said the official statement. In another initiative by the Army, posters and leaflets mentioning various advisories and precautionary measures are being posted throughout the Kashmir Valley.

"These initiatives in such trying times by Army will bring much required relief to the deprived as also safeguard the Awaam. The endeavour to reach out the population by all possible ways and means will continue in the days to come," read the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

12 UP labourers stranded in Punjab amid lockdown seek help to reach home

Papa, please come home soon, two-year-old daughter of tile mason Tinku Singh, who is suck in Punjabs Rupnagar district amid the country-wide lockdown, tells him on every call. Singh 27 hails from Agra and recently took a contract job in ...

Heavy rains lash J&K, day temperature dips

Heavy rains lashed Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, bringing the day temperature drastically down in the Union Territory. The temperatures were down by up to six notches in Srinagar and 10 in Jammu. Heavy rains in Jammu city resulted in water...

Coronavirus: Samples of 5 sent for testing in Nashik

The samples of five people have been sent for coronavirus testing in Nashik on Friday, health officials said. Four of them were admitted in Nashik Municipal Corporations NMC Zakir Husain Hospital and one in Malegaon General Hospital on Thur...

5 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in WB

Five more positive COVID-19 cases have been reported from West Bengal on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 15. In a press release, the state Health and Family Welfare Department said that a total 81,093 travelers or p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020