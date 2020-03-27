New case of COVID-19 reported in Chandigarh
A new case of coronavirus has been reported in the Union Territory, said Manoj Parida, Advisor, Chandigarh Administration.
A new case of coronavirus has been reported in the Union Territory, said Manoj Parida, Advisor, Chandigarh Administration. Parida said the patient developed symptoms 10 days after his arrival from Dubai but reported to the hospital after 15 days.
A total of 724 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to tackle the menace. (ANI)
