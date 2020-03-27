Left Menu
COVID-19 patient s relatives test negative, no new cases in

  Aizawl
  27-03-2020
  PTI
Mizoram has not reported any new case of novel coronavirus since the first case was detected on Wednesday, Health Minister Dr R Lalthanglian said on Friday. He said that 10 samples, including the wife and children of the COVID-19, have tested negative.

The test results arrived on Friday afternoon, the minister said. The samples were sent to a laboratory outside the state on Thursday, he said.

According to him, the COVID-19 patient is undergoing treatment at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) near Aizawl and his condition is stable. Lalthangliana said that the state government is making massive efforts to fight the deadly disease and ensure that no family faces food shortage during the 21 days of nationwide lockdown.

He said that a consignment of medical supplies, including 10,900 sets of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other equipment arrived on Friday. He said that some medical supplies, including PPE and other materials to upgrade the ICU of Aizawl Civil Hospital, were brought to Aizawl by trucks on Friday evening.

The health minister also lauded the doctors and paramedics who are on the frontline in the fight against the coronavirus. He asked people not to ostracize health workers but help them.

While lauding people working in essential services, the health minister also called for a concerted effort from every citizen to contain the outbreak. Meanwhile, curfew has been imposed in Aizawl as the nationwide complete lockdown entered the third day on Friday.

Aizawl district deputy commissioner Vanlalngaihsaka told PTI that the curfew, which came into force on Wednesday night will continue until further orders. Special arrangements would be made to deliver essential commodities to households, he said, adding that the state government has also rolled out vegetable supply chain under the supervision of the agriculture department.

Sources said that several low-income households are facing a food shortage. Vanlalngaihsaka said that is a family faces food shortage, the members should report to the government.

The local-level task forces have been asked to identify such families, he added..

