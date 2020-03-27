Delhi minister warns traders, manufacturers of overpricing essential commodities

Delhi's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Friday warned traders and manufacturers of overpricing essential commodities and asked them to follow rules for the packaged commodity. A Food Department team on Friday found instances of violations of the Packaged Commodity Rules (PCRs) by a retailer running a Delhi Milk Scheme Stall in Roop Nagar area.

The team found the mandatory declarations on various packaged items tampered to increase the maximum retail price, said a statement of the department. The Department has accordingly initiated action to impose a fine on each of the defaulting retailer and three manufacturing companies for tempering with the MRP.

Hussain also reviewed the functioning of the Metrology Department with senior officers amid reports and complaints of over-charging in the sale of essential items during lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. The minister directed senior officers to review the functioning of the field staffers on daily basis.

At no cost, the chemists, retailers, traders and manufacturers should be allowed to take undue advantage of the health crisis, he said. He also appealed to Delhi residents to bring into the notice of the Metrology Department any instance of overcharging of packed commodities and also of violations of the Packed Commodity Rules.

