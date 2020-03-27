Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi

The national capital witnessed unusual weather for the month of March on Friday evening with heavy rains lashing several parts of the city, accompanied by a thunderstorm. The national capital has been witnessing on and off rains this month.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecasted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm or hailstorm accompaniewith lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan. (ANI) rain and thundershower in Delhi. Also, the IMD has predicted thunderstorm with maximum and minimum temperatures ranging between 28 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively. (ANI)

