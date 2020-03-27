Muslims offer Friday prayers at home in Mathura amid lockdown

Heeding to the advice given by two major mosques of the district, Muslims offered Friday prayers at their homes amid the nationwide lockdown, an office bearer of Jama Masjid said here. “Cooperating with the nationwide lockdown to prevent spread of coronavirus, not a single Muslim offered Friday prayers in any mosque in Mathura. Instead, they preferred to offer prayers from their home,” Hazi Yamin, President Jama Masjid Chowk Bazar said.

Yamin said that the Imam of Shahi Masjid Idgah Wajid-ul-Kadri had on Thursday advised Muslims not to risk themselves of transmission of the virus. Instead, they can offer all the five prayers for Friday from their home, he had said. The Imam of Jama Masjid Chowk Bazaar had also made a similar appeal, Yamin said.

Normally, Muslims used to offer namaz either in Jama Masjid or Shahi Masjid Idgah on Fridays and other four prayers (Sazar, Asar, Maghrib and Isha) in nearby mosques of their area. He also appreciated the district administration for arranging essential commodities to the doorstep of every citizen.

