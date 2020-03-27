R'than: Man, son travel 300 kms on bike; test positive for COVID-19

A 48-year-old man and his 14-year-old son who travelled on a bike from Indore in Madhya Pradesh to Rajasthan's Dungarpur tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, officials said. The duo travelled nearly 300 kms between the two states on March 25, they said.

The man and his son were admitted to a hospital with cough and cold on March 26 and they tested positive today (Friday), Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said. With this, he said, seven people tested positive for COVID-19 in the state on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 50. PTI AG DIV DIV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.