Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 lockdown: Delhi Police steps in to feed, provide medical assistance to slum dwellers

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 22:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 22:34 IST
COVID-19 lockdown: Delhi Police steps in to feed, provide medical assistance to slum dwellers

From serving meals at police stations to providing medical assistance, the Delhi Police along with NGOs on Friday reached out to those in distress in the national capital's slums due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Nationwide restrictions were imposed on the movement of people for 21 days from Wednesday to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has claimed 17 lives and infected 724 people in the country. Police personnel distributed food and milk packets and ration to people, including senior citizens, at a labour colony in East Kidwai Nagar of Kotla Mubarak Pur.

The Special Branch of the Delhi Police has distributed around 6,000 food packets to the needy in various parts of the national capital in collaboration with volunteers and staff of its district units, according to police. In the South district, police in coordination with the Radha Swami Trust and district civil administration distributed 500 food packets to the needy at Sanjay Colony Bhatia Mines, a senior police official said.  Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, "After the first day's efforts to distribute food to the deprived, we got overwhelming support from residents who came forward to offer vegetables and other food items. "Today, we distributed food to more then 250 under-privileged people in the South district. Simultaneously, we tried to aware people and spread the message regarding precautions and safety measures to contain the coronavirus," he said.

In coordination with the Uday Foundation, ration was distributed to 120 families of daily wage earners, Thakur said.  The officer said around 30 labourers from Bihar who are residing on a road's side near Lodhi Garden were given 11 kgs of ration per person. Keeping in view their conditions, "our staff  distributed sufficient essential food items which will at least last for a week. They have also been sensitised about necessary precautions to be taken in view of Coronavirus threat," the DCP said.

Food packets were also distributed women shelters in Kalkaji Mandir area. In Shahdara, the staff at Krishna Nagar police station is offering meals to those in need at their station from 11 am to 2 pm and 7 pm to 10.30 pm daily. They are also delivering food at door step to those in need in Gandhi Nagar area, said DK Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara).

Food packets were also distributed in areas of Geeta Colony, Kotwali.  In Dwarka, food packets were distributed to the needy in areas of sector -5, sector - 10 while milk packets and ration materials were also distributed in areas of Dwarka North with assistance of some residents, a senior police official said. In Najafgarh, police took along with them a team of doctors to slum clusters to provide medical assistance to those in need and distributed milk packets to families for their children, while a police team visited a village in Mitrao and distributed masks and food packets to snake charmers in the area, he said.

A police team rushed to a family in Mohan Garden area with ration after they made a distress call urging for help after they were left with no food, the officer said.  A group of labourers returning home from Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan were fed by a team of the Wazirabad police station along with the help of some volunteers on the outer ring road, another senior police official said. In Northwest district, 250 refugee families in Majlis Park of Adarsh Nagar who had mirgated from Pakistan were adopted by the Delhi Police for 21 days of lockdown.

In southeast district, relief materials among 50 needy families in Okhla Phase II area were distributed by police and along with Mission Mukti Foundation while 50 packs of 1kg rice and 1 kg dal each distributed to needy in clusters under Sarita Vihar flyover, said RP Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast). While 87 needy families residing in the Prahladpur area who didn''t have ration cards and are from unorganised sectors were distributed 10 kg ration ( flour, rice, pulses) and potatoes to each family with the help of local RWA, he said.  Grocery items were provided to the needy residing in the areas of Jaitpur while food packets were distributed to Rohingya families and others in Shram Vihar in Shaheen Bagh area, he added.  In Lajpat Nagar area, about 400-500 people including rickshaw pullers, daily wagers, labourers with the help of donors, they were supplied with essential commodities two times daily till the period of lockdown, the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

France extends virus lockdown as 'difficult days' loom

France on Friday extended its coronavirus lockdown for another two weeks as the premier warned of difficult days to come following a surge in cases that is beginning to put the French health system under pressure. After 365 people died and ...

Cat found infected with coronavirus in Belgium

A pet cat has been infected with the novel coronavirus in Belgium after being contaminated by its owner, Belgian health authorities said Friday. Cases of contamination of pets are rare and authorities ruled out any risk of contamination to ...

COVID-19: Meghalaya sets up 4 quarantine centres

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday said the state government has set up four quarantine centres with a total capacity of 400 beds in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak. The state government has set up two quarant...

Business briefs

Invest India, under the commerce and industry Ministry, on Friday said it has launched a Business Immunity Platform to help businesses and investors get real-time updates on Indias active response to COVID-19. As of Friday morning, it said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020